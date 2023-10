Kuzma supplied 19 points (8-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 24 minutes in Thursdays 98-92 preseason victory over Charlotte. He also had six turnovers.

Kuzma's volume scoring and active rebounding creates a strong floor as a fantasy asset. The 28-year-old will continue to be relied upon as an offensive initiator, which is the silver lining of his numerous turnovers. Kuzma averaged a career-best 3.7 assists per game last season.