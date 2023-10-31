Kuzma supplied 21 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists over 26 minutes during Monday's 126-107 loss to Boston.

Kuzma was the only Washington player who scored more than 20 points in this one, and his role as one of the Wizards' main scoring threats is pretty much set in stone. While Kuzma tends to be a volume scorer, he was pretty efficient in this particular game, and he's made 48.2 percent of his shots (while averaging 18.7 attempts per game) so far. Three games are a small sample size to work with, but this is an encouraging start for him.