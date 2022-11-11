Kuzma posted 36 points (14-26 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and one steal over 41 minutes during Thursday's 113-105 victory over the Mavericks.

Kuzma got off to a solid start in the first quarter with 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting and also added six first-half rebounds to help make it a three-point game at the break. The Washington forward then went on to steal the show in the second half, racking up 20 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the field over the final two quarters, including 4-of-8 from three to lead the Wizards to victory. The 36 points were a season-high while Kuzma also recorded double-digit rebounds for just the third time this season.