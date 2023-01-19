Kuzma closed Wednesday's 116-105 win over New York with 27 points (11-24 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes.

Kuzma was hot to start the game, racking up 10 points in the first quarter on 4-of-5 shooting from the field to go along with four rebounds and four assists. However, the small forward went just 7-of-19 from the second quarter on before finishing with a team-high 27 points. Kuzma also led the Wizards in rebounds (13) and assists (7) and has now recorded a double-double in back-to-back contests.