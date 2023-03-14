Kuzma (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup against the Pistons.

Kuzma has been downgraded from questionable to out due to right knee soreness and will miss his second contest since the All-Star break. In his absence, Deni Avdija, Corey Kispert and Anthony Gill are all candidates for increased roles. Following Tuesday's contest, Washington doesn't resume action until Friday versus Cleveland, so Kuzma should have plenty of time to rest and rehab before the team needs to make a decision on his status for that contest.