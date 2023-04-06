Kuzma (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Heat.

Kuzma will miss a 10th straight game Friday, and with the Wizards mathematically eliminated from the postseason, it seems unlikely he'd return to action for Sunday's matchup versus Houston, though his official status for that game remains to be determined. Bradley Beal (knee), Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Monte Morris (ankle) and Deni Avdija (elbow) are also out, so Corey Kispert and Johnny Davis should continue to see elevated usage versus Miami.