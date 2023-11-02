Kuzma amassed 25 points (11-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds and six assists in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 130-121 loss to the Hawks.

Kuzma began the season with the expectation of being one of the Wizards' main scoring threats, and he has established himself as the team's most productive player. However, Jordan Poole's struggles from the field have also benefited Kuzma. Kuzma has surpassed the 20-point mark in his four outings so far while shooting a respectable 49.4 percent from the field, a figure that would represent a career-high mark for him by a wide margin.