Kuzma provided 27 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block across 29 minutes during Monday's 143-131 loss to the Kings.

The Wizards competed hard but fell short in the second game in a row, losing to the Suns on Sunday and the Kings on Monday. Kuzma has been a steady offensive contributor despite Washington's overall struggles, however, as he has cleared the 20-point plateau in four of his last five appearances while averaging a career-best 23.2 points per game this season.