Kuzma ended Friday's 112-100 win over the Hornets with 28 points (11-23 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and one steal in 40 minutes.

Kuzma played a significant role in Washington's win Friday, ending just two rebounds and one assist away from recording a triple-double and lifting the Wizards to their 10th win of the season. Kuzma has been one of the few valuable players for Washington this season, at least from a fantasy perspective, as he hasn't had problems with a higher usage rate despite the team's overall struggles. Kuzma is averaging career-best marks in points (22.3), assists (4.2) and field goal percentage (46.2 percent from the field) in 2023-24.