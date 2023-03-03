Kuzma totaled 30 points (10-24 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Thursday's 119-108 win over Toronto.

Kuzma started the night on a personal 10-0 run, as a precursor to his big offensive night. The 27-year-old is averaging over 20 points per game for the first time in his career, but his point totals have had a wide variance since he returned from an ankle injury. Kuzma hasn't been efficient, shooting just 38.6 percent in his last six games. But topping 30 points will usually help fantasy managers regardless of the field-goal percentage. With the Wizards rolling on offense, Kuzma picked up five assists to round out a solid night.