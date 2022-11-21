Kuzma chipped in 28 points (10-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists over 38 minutes during Sunday's 106-102 victory over the Hornets.

Kuzma led his team in scoring for the second game in a row and also notched his second double-double in three contests. He looked much better from beyond the arc after hitting five of his last 20 from deep heading into Sunday. Kuzma has also shown noticeable improvement of late in the assist category, as he's dished out 5.7 assists per contest over his last six games after averaging only 2.1 assists through his first 11 matchups of the 2022-23 campaign.