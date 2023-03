Kuzma (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Raptors, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Kuzma has been ruled out for a fourth straight contest after sustaining a sprained right ankle about a week ago. Deni Avdija, Corey Kispert and Anthony Gill should continue to see extended action with Kuzma on the sidelines. With Bradley Beal (knee) also out, Kristaps Porzingis should see a significant bump in usage. Kuzma's next chance to play will come Tuesday against Boston.