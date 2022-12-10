Kuzma ended Friday's 121-111 loss to the Pacers with 27 points (9-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists across 36 minutes.

Kuzma played all 12 minutes in the first quarter and scored 12 points while making four of his seven three-point attempts in the period. He has scored at least 20 points in nine of his last 10 contests and is averaging 24.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists in that span. For the year, the 27-year-old is on pace to set personal bests with 20.8 points and 3.6 assists per game.