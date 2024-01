Kuzma racked up 38 points (15-31 FG, 7-18 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and five assists over 34 minutes during Sunday's 130-126 loss to the Hawks.

Kuzma led all players in Sunday's contest in threes made while leading the Wizards in scoring and ending two boards short of a double-double in a losing effort. Kuzma set season-high marks in both scoring and threes made in the New Year's Eve contest, now tallying 30 or more points in six games this year.