Kuzma contributed 26 points (11-22 FG, 4-10 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and one block across 31 minutes during Friday's 110-104 victory over the Nets.

Kuzma led all players in Friday's contest in scoring and threes made while finishing second on the team in rebounds and two boards short of a double-double. Kuzma has recorded 25 or more points in 13 games this year, including in two of his last five outings. He has been strong on the glass as of late, hauling in eight or more rebounds in four of his last six games.