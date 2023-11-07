Kuzma had 28 points (12-20 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block over 30 minutes during Monday's 146-128 loss to the 76ers.

Kuzma led Washington in scoring while posting a new personal season high. He's exceeded 20 points in all six of Washington's contests thus far and he's heating up from beyond the arc, posting 8-of-14 three-point shooting over his last two games. His next matchup is an up-tempo affair against Charlotte on Wednesday.