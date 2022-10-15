Kuzma recorded seven points (3-12 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three blocks and an assist across 29 minutes in Friday's 105-89 preseason loss against the Knicks.

Kuzma had an abysmal showing in the preseason finale and looked awful with his shooting, something that was even more noticeable after Rui Hachimura ended with 20 points off the bench. Kuzma is expected to open the season as the starting power forward for the Wizards, but don't be surprised if he gets moved to a bench role midway through the campaign if the struggles continue.