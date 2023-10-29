Kuzma notched 21 points (9-23 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 113-106 win over the Grizzlies.

Kuzma finished the game with more shot attempts than points scored, but as was the case in the season opener, the veteran forward surpassed the 20-point mark for the second time in two games. Kuzma will deliver most of his value through his scoring numbers on a regular basis, but there's no question he needs to improve his shooting efficiency from deep, as he has made just two of his 14 three-point attempts so far.