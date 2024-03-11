Kuzma had 32 points (9-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 12-16 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 38 minutes during Sunday's 110-108 win over Miami.

Kuzma ended just one rebound shy of recording a double-double for the fourth time this season. Even though he has achieved that feat 10 times already in 2023-24, it's clear Kuzma's upside lies in what he can do as a scorer, with his contributions in other categories being a nice addition to his offensive prowess. Kuzma is averaging 28.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game in five appearances this month.