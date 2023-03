Kuzma closed with 12 points (4-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 112-93 loss to Philadelphia.

Kuzma hauled in a team-high rebound total while tallying a team-high-tying assist mark and notching a double-double performance in the starting lineup. Kuzma has recorded at least 10 points and 10 rebounds on 14 occasions this year, including in two of his last three outings.