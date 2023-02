Kuzma supplied 23 points (10-23 FG, 3-12 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 41 minutes during Friday's 115-109 loss to the Knicks.

Kuz managed to top the 20-point threshold Friday despite struggling from beyond the arc, knocking down three of 12 attempts from downtown. He took 23 field goal attempts but didn't manage a free throw against the Knicks. His points were empty, as his inefficiency and lack of big numbers elsewhere left fantasy managers disappointed once again.