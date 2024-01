Kuzma was ejected after being assessed two technical fouls during the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Pistons, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.

Kuzma was called for a shooting foul on Jaden Ivey with two minutes remaining in the game, and he was given back-to-back technicals after arguing with the referees. He'll finish the loss with 21 points (7-21 FG), eight rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes.