Kuzma (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against Boston, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Kuzma is joined by Deni Avdija (knee), Landry Shamet (calf), Bilal Coulibaly (wrist) and Marvin Bagley (back) as inactive Sunday, making for an extremely shorthanded squad. Kuzma's next opportunity to take the court comes Tuesday versus Houston.