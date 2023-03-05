Kuzma should tentatively be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucks after banging knees and leaving the arena with a limp during Saturday's 116-109 loss to the Raptors, Neil Dalal of Hoop District reports. In the game, Kuzma registered 16 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 42 minutes.

Kuzma's solid night was marred by five turnovers and an injury, which could affect his availability on the second night of the back-to-back. Deni Avdija (illness) left Saturday's game in the second quarter and should be considered questionable as well. If one or both players are shelved, coach Wes Unseld Jr. could give more minutes to Anthony Gill and Corey Kispert.