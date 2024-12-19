Kuzma (ribs) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Hornets.

Kuzma's rehab work has been ramped up recently, but he's yet to return to practice and hasn't been cleared for game action. The forward will miss an eighth consecutive game Thursday, leaving more opportunities for Corey Kispert, Kyshawn George and Justin Champagnie. Kuzma's next chance to play will come Saturday at Milwaukee.