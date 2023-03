Kuzma (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bucks.

Kuzma left Saturday's game against the Raptors with knee soreness, and now he'll receive some extra rest to avoid the injury becoming more serious. Given Deni Avdija (illness) is also questionable, coach Wes Unseld Jr. could give more minutes to Anthony Gill and Corey Kispert. Kuzma's next chance to play will come Tuesday at Detroit.