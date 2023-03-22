Kuzma (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.

Kuzma will miss both halves of Washington's current back-to-back set due to an ankle sprain described as "pretty significant." In his absence, Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija and Anthony Gill are candidates for increased roles, but the Wizards will likely rely heavily on Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis. Kuzma's next chance to suit up will come Friday against the Spurs, though he can likely be considered questionable, at best, for that contest.