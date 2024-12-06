Kuzma (ribs) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Denver, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Kuzma will be sidelined for a fourth straight game due to sprained left ribs, and his next opportunity to play will be Sunday against Memphis. Bilal Coulibaly, Carlton Carrington, Johnny Davis and Alex Sarr will all see more playing time Saturday due to Kuzma, Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) and Corey Kispert (ankle) all sidelined with injuries.