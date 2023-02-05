Kuzma (ankle) will not return to Saturday's game against the Nets, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports. He exits after playing 11 minutes and posting two points (0-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and two rebounds.

Kuzma suffered a left ankle injury while driving to the basket and stepping on a Nets player's foot. If he's forced to miss time, reserve forwards like Deni Avdija and Anthony Gill (COVID-19 protocols) could see more time. It's possible Corey Kispert and Will Barton get boosts as well, though Barton is mostly out of the rotation.