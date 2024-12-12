Kuzma (ribs) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.
Kuzma is set to miss his sixth consecutive matchup due to sprained left ribs. There is no clear timetable for the forward's return, though his next chance to play will come Sunday against Boston. With Kuzma sidelined, Anthony Gill and Marvin Bagley are candidates for an uptick in playing time.
