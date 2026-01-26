Wizards' Kyshawn George: Absent from injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
George (ankle) is off the injury report for Tuesday's game against Portland.
George suffered an ankle injury during Saturday's 119-115 loss to the Hornets, but the issue isn't costing him any additional time. The swingman has averaged 17.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 28.9 minutes per contest in his last eight games.
