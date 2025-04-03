George (ankle) is out for Thursday's game versus the Magic.
George's absence streak will extend to six games Thursday due to a left ankle sprain. Justin Champagnie will likely continue to start in his absence. George's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Boston.
