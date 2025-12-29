Wizards' Kyshawn George: Another absence coming
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
George (hip) will not play Monday against the Suns.
George will end up missing both games of this back-to-back set. The severity of his hip issue remains unclear, leaving his status for Wednesday against the Bucks in the air. Guys like Justin Champagnie, Tre Johnson and Will Riley could be more involved as a result Monday.
