Wizards' Kyshawn George: Another absence coming
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
George (hip) will miss Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
George will be sidelined for a seventh straight game Wednesday. Head coach Brian Keefe said Sunday that George doesn't have a definitive timetable for a return, so it seems unlikely that the forward will suit up Friday against the Pelicans.
