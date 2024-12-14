George (ankle) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Celtics.
George's absence streak will extend to five games Sunday due to a sprained left ankle. George's next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with Charlotte.
More News
-
Wizards' Kyshawn George: Still out for Friday•
-
Wizards' Kyshawn George: Out again Sunday•
-
Wizards' Kyshawn George: Won't suit up Saturday•
-
Wizards' Kyshawn George: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Wizards' Kyshawn George: Ruled out rest of way Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Kyshawn George: Heads to locker room Tuesday•