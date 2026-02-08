site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Wizards' Kyshawn George: Available to play
RotoWire Staff
Feb 8, 2026
George (knee) will play Sunday against the Heat.
George is back after a one-game stint on the sidelines, so he should see his usual minutes as a starter Sunday. His return will likely send Will Riley back to the bench and Keshon Gilbert's minutes could dip.
