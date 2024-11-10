George is in the Wizards' starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Magic, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.

George will make his fourth start in five games as he supplants Jonas Valanciunas from the starting lineup for Sunday's game. George has scored in double digits in three of his last four outings, and over that span, he has averaged 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks over 32.8 minutes per game.