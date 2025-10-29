George chipped in 20 points (8-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 139-134 overtime loss to Philadelphia.

George sniffed a triple-double in the loss, turning things around after struggling during Sunday's loss to the Hornets. All in all, it's been a fantastic start to the season for George, getting it done on both ends of the floor. Through four games, he is averaging 20.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.5 blocks and 3.5 three-pointers in 33.1 minutes per game.