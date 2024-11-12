George is not in the Wizards' starting lineup for Monday's game against the Rockets.
George has started in four of the Wizards' last five games, during which he averaged 13.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks across 33.0 minutes. However, George will revert to a reserve role Monday as Kyle Kuzma (groin) returns from a five-game absence. George should still be heavily utilized in Washington's rotation while coming off the bench.
