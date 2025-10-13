George closed with 11 points (3-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, four blocks and three assists in 25 minutes during Sunday's preseason loss to the Raptors.

George was given the starting nod and certainly made the most of his opportunity. Coming off a strong showing in the recent Summer League, as well as an encouraging end to the 2024-25 season, George looks set to be handed more responsibility. With Bilal Coulibaly (thumb) likely to miss at least a handful of games, it could be George who ends up being the primary beneficiary. On a team looking to develop its young core, George certainly makes for an intriguing late-round addition in all fantasy formats.