George (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Spurs.
George missed Saturday's loss to Atlanta, which was the second night of a back-to-back set, but has a chance to suit up Monday. He's started his last eight appearances, averaging 9.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals-plus-blocks in 26.5 minutes per game.
