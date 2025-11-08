George (illness) is available for Saturday's game against the Mavericks.

George will shed his questionable tag and return to game action after missing Friday's loss to Cleveland due to illness. The second-year forward has been productive through eight regular-season games, averaging 16.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals in 30.6 minutes per contest. He's also shooting 53.2 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from beyond the arc.