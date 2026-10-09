George registered 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists and a block across 22 minutes in Thursday's 111-109 preseason win over the Knicks.

George contributed across multiple categories, finishing tied for second on the team in rebounds and leading Washington in assists. George also showed his well-known ability to stretch the floor, and he was one of four Wizards who drained multiple threes in this win. The third-year guard looks penciled in to open the 2026-27 regular season as the Wizards' starting shooting guard, and his combination of playmaking, rebounding and perimeter shooting makes him an intriguing fantasy contributor.