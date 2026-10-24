George finished with 11 points (2-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals over 26 minutes during Friday's 112-102 loss to the Raptors.

George couldn't take care of the basketball Friday, with the third-year pro responsible for eight of the Wizards' 20 turnovers. He also had a poor shooting night, although his work at the charity stripe was enough for him to finish in a tie with Bilal Coulibaly for the third-most points on Washington behind Trae Young (22) and Tre Johnson (20). George will have his off nights as the third option on the Wizards behind Young and Anthony Davis.