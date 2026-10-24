George finished with 11 points (2-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals over 26 minutes during Friday's 112-102 loss to the Raptors.

George couldn't take care of the basketball Friday, with the third-year pro responsible for eight of the Wizards' 20 turnovers. He also had a poor shooting night, although his work at the charity stripe was enough for him to finish in a tie with Bilal Coulibaly for the third-most points on Washington behind Trae Young (22) and Tre Johnson (20). George will have his off nights as the third option on the Wizards behind Young and Anthony Davis.

Add CBS Sports on Google