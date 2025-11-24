George (illness) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.

George is in jeopardy of missing his first game since Nov. 7 due to illness. If the second-year forward is ultimately ruled out, Corey Kispert and Cam Whitmore are candidates for increased playing time. Over his last five outings, George has averaged 18.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 34.0 minutes per contest.