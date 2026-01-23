George posted 20 points (6-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 34 minutes during the Wizards' 107-97 loss to the Nuggets on Thursday.

It wasn't an efficient night from the field for George, but he still finished Thursday's game as the Wizards' leader in points, rebounds and assists while recording his third double-double of the season (and first since Nov. 22 against the Bulls). George has averaged 21.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.2 threes and 1.4 steals over 31.2 minutes per game over his last five outings.