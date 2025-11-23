George provided 17 points (5-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists and four steals across 36 minutes during Saturday's 121-120 loss to the Bulls.

George was held to a season-low five points on 2-of-7 shooting his last time out, so it was nice to see him bounce back with a big stat line. This was George's second double-double of the season and the third of his career, and he also notched a new career high in steals. He'll look to continue stuffing the stat sheet Tuesday against the Hawks.