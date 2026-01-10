George racked up 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Friday's 128-107 loss to the Pelicans.

George returned from a seven-game absence as a result of a hip injury, turning in a serviceable performance despite some foul trouble. While the acquisition of Trae Young (quad) could have an impact on George's overall value, it is clear that he is going to be a key piece of Washington's future. He remains a clear must-roster player across all formats.