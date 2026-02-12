George registered 17 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 138-113 loss to the Cavaliers.

George tallied double digits for the second straight game, although his playing time remains underwhelming. With Washington clearly shifting into tank mode, it appears as though George is not only going to miss games moving forward, but his playing time could be limited on most nights. While he does remain a must-roster player, managers are going to have to be prepared for some uncertainty.