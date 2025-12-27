George logged 23 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block over 28 minutes during the Wizards' 138-117 win over the Raptors on Friday.

George scored 18 of his 23 points in the first half, 11 of which came in the second quarter. It was the second-year pro's second 20-plus point performance over his last four outings, and he has reached double digits in eight of the Wizards' 11 games since Dec. 1. Over that span, George has averaged 13.8 points, 5.5 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 threes, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks over 32.7 minutes per game.